Charleroi Airport to close from Tuesday night

Like many other airports, Charleroi has seen passenger number fall drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to this many countries have closed their borders to people travelling from Belgium. Furthermore, the largest airline at Charleroi Airport, Ryanair has announced that it will be cancelling almost all of its flights.

This left the airport authorities with little choice and in Friday’s press statement they said that “From 22:59 on Tuesday access to our infrastructure will be closed to passengers and airlines”. However, the airport will still ensure that repatriation flights or flights by government officials can use its facilities if necessary.