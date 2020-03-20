Consignment of 5 million protective mouth masks arrives

Earlier on Thursday evening another shipment of 100,000 masks that had been originally destined for Italy arrived at Liège-Bierset Airport. Italy had already received a shipment from another supplier and no longer required the masks.

Margot Cloet of the Icuro care network told VRT News that “this is really great news. I hope that the masks can be distributed to the hospitals quickly because the situation was becoming acute”.

Ms Cloet went on to stress that it is also important that the masks that have been ordered by the Flemish Government are delivered quickly. The five million masks that arrived on Thursday night had been ordered by the Federal Government and are destined for use in hospitals.

"However, in care homes too shortages are becoming acute. In some places they only have enough stock for a few days”.