VRT News teleworkers applaud health care professionals

All over the country people have taken a moment of their time to show appreciation for the work of those that are currently working flat out to care for people that have become infected with the novel coronavirus. At 12 noon many thousands of people stood on their balcony or at their front window or front door and applauded the country’s health care professionals. Some also hung out a white sheet. Some of the VRT News staff that, like me, are currently working from home also joined the mark of respect and appreciation.