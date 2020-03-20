"You'll never walk alone" played simultaneously on 164 European radio stations including all VRT networks
In these dark days of confinement, quarantine and corona a presenter on the Dutch public radio station NPO 3FM decided to try and do something to bring people together. On Tuesday morning Sander Hoogendoorn tweeted “IDEA: we will play “you’ll never walk alone” with all the morning shows in the Netherlands this Friday 08:45? @NPORadio2 is in! who else?”
The response to the tweet was truly amazing and by Friday morning 163 stations in Europe, including all the VRT’s stations and (amongst others) stations in the UK, Spain and Germany by playing the 1963 Gerry and the Pacemakers hit that has become a favourite among football fans across the world at 8:45am CET.