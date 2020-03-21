30 new COVID-19 deaths in Belgium on Friday

In the 24 hours since the National Crisis Centre’s previous press conference 558 people tested positive for the novel corona virus. This brings the official total of those that have become infected in Belgium to 2,815. The real number of infections is likely to be higher. A further 30 patients died from COVID-19 on Friday bringing the total number of fatalities in Belgium to 67.

Meanwhile, 74 patients entered intensive care for the first time, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care to 238. 153 of these are on respirators, 53 more than was the case yesterday. The total number of patients receiving hospital treatment or COVID-19 is 1,089.

Over the past 24 hours 58 former COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those discharged to 263.