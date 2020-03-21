Fines for day-trippers to the coast

On Friday a number of would-be tourist were fined and sent packing and on Saturday there was a large police presence at a number of locations.

The Blankenberge/Zuienkerke Local Police Service set up roadblocks on all roads loading to the popular resort. In addition to this police on motorcycles checked the dunes for those flouting the rules brought in last weekend. Officers of the Federal Police Service are also patrolling on horseback. The police have also joined forces with the Life Guard Service in deploying a drone to check that no one has slipped through the net.