Lecture theatres to remain closed for the rest of the academic year

The decision is a first in the history of Flemish higher education. However, the COVID-19 crisis has necessitated the exceptional measure to be taken.

Students will still be able to attend lectures and communicate with their professors, lecturers and academic assistants online. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis universities had introduced online teaching to ensure that their students didn’t fall behind as a result of the measures that have been introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

However, this was only seen as a very temporary measure that was only meant to last for a couple of weeks. With no one able to say with certainty when life will return to normal, the universities have decided that students will be taught online until the end of this academic year.

Colleges of Higher Education have yet to decide whether they will follows suit.