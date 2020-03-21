Navigation systems update software so border checks can no longer be dodged
Since 3pm on Friday systematic checks have been carried out at or near to our country’s borders with France, Germany, Luxembourg and The Netherlands. This is to ensure that only those that have urgent business or need to get to or from work are able to cross the border into or out of Belgium.
Anyone caught flouting the rules risks a hefty fine. The police contacted companies that produce navigation systems such as Waze and Coyote.
In addition to telling motorists the best route to take such navigation systems also inform drivers of diversions and police roadside and border checks. The companies have now agreed to remove the information on border checks.