Antwerp researchers launch website that compares the international impact of the coronavirus

The researchers compare the various countries’ hospital bed capacity, the number of doctors in each country and the amount each country spends on health care with the number of coronavirus infections and those hospitalised with COVID-19 there.

Antwerp University’s Professor Philippe Beutels told VRT News that "In addition to this we have also launched an indicator that looks at both the number of doctors and nurses and the number of intensive care beds. It is the case that extra beds are only of use if medical staff is provided in sufficient numbers".