Border roads barricaded to prevent non-essential traffic

However, despite this and the checkpoints installed along major roads, people have been using the many minor roads that straggle the border to try and cross it undetected.

It was not only the case that Belgians tried to cross into France or The Netherlands to, for example, go to supermarkets there. People from border areas of France were still crossing into Belgium to buy cheap(er) cigarettes and tobacco here, while the Dutch were still crossing the border to fill up with petrol or diesel as this is cheaper in Belgium than it is in the Netherlands.

A number of municipal authorities have decided that it is time to act. The Limburg municipalities of Kinrooi and Riemst, that is just a few kilometres from the Dutch city of Maastricht, have blocked roads that cross the border. The same is true in Hoogstraten (Antwerp provice). There Flanders borders the Dutch Province of North Brabant. North Brabant is the province that has been worst hit by the COVID-19 crisis in the whole of The Netherlands.