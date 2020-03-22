COVID-19: 8 deaths and 586 people tested positive in the past 24 hours

Of those that tested positive in Belgium during the past day 412 were in Flanders, 70 in the Brussels-Capital Region and 99 in Wallonia. In five of the new cases the place of residence of the person that has become infected is unknown. Sunday morning’s figures are the first so far in which the new of new cases appears to have stabilised.

However, virologist Steven Van Gucht (photo above) of the National Crisis Centre says that it is still much too early to draw any conclusions. Professor Van Gucht added that we won’t be able to say for certain whether the growth curve in the number of cases has been flattened for another few days yet. Meanwhile, a further 335 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised during the past 24 hours.

There are currently a total of 290 COVID-19 patients in intensive care wards in Belgian hospitals. 76 patients that had been hospitalised with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital since Saturday morning.