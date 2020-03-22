Health Minister says that an additional 759 intensive care beds have been created in Belgian hospitals

The Health Minister made her announcement during an interview with VRT Television’s Sunday topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’.

"Thanks to the emergency plan that we set in train two weeks ago our hospitals have succeeded in creating a total of 759 extra beds. They are working and to increase this number still further”, Ms De Block said.

The extra beds mean that there are now a total of 2,650 intensive care beds available in Belgian hospitals.

The Health Minister expressed her gratitude to the doctors and nurses whose hard work has made the creation of extra intensive care beds possible.