Michel calls for European Crisis Centre

The Francophone liberal politician said "I think that the lesson to be learned from this crisis is that we need to be able to take a resolute approach to tackle crises at a European level.”

“I call for a true European Crisis Centre. We currently have a couple of instruments at our disposal, but in the future it will be necessary to put more means at Europe’s disposal.”

Mr Mchel added that a number of European countries share his view.

"A unified command structure is needed as is a true European Civil Defence Agency. Just look at how important it is to be able to collectively manage the material we have at our dispossal. A true European Crisis Centre would be able to anticipate issues better and provide greater solidarity”, Mr Michel added.