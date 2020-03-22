Task force set up to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

The task force will draw up an inventory of existing laboratory capacity, increase supplies of the reagents needed to carry out the test and talk to partners that can help increase the number of test carried out. The laboratories that will be used are clinical and hospital laboratories and laboratories at universities, biotech and pharmaceutical companies and at companies that supply testing apparatus and reagents.

The World Health Organisation has said that increased testing is an important tool in tackling the further spared of the novel coronavirus. By testing people for COVID-19 the growth curve can be plotted and levelled.