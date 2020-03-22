Terror attack victims remembered

Representatives of victims’ groups, Brussels Airport and the Brussels public transport company MIVB joined the Federal Prime Minister in showing their respects.

The remembrance ceremony was short and intimate. Sophie Wilmès laid a wreath at the monument for the victims of terrorism on the Schumanplein in the heart of Brussels European District. Then it was the turn of two organisations that represent the victims of the attacks, Life4Brussels and VEurope, and the CEO’s of the Brussels Airport Company and MIVB to lay their wreaths at the monument.

The ceremony ended under the accompaniment of a musician from the Belgian National Orchestra.

The Federal Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) was also in attendance. Due to the COVID-19 crisis a number of other planned remembrance event were cancelled. These included ceremonies at the Maaelbeek metro station and Zaventem Airport where the attacks took place on 22 March 2016.





