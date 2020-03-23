COVID-19: getting the message across
As we reported last week efforts are being made by the federal, regional and municipal authorities to ensure that all people resident in Belgium are aware of the measures that have been taken in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel corona virus. In an effort to reach people that for whatever reason don’t speak or understand Dutch, the Flemish Integration Agency has launched an initiative providing information in a number of languages including English, French, Arabic, Polish and Turkish.
The information that will be updated as the situation evolves will be updated, expanded or modified as required.
The spreadsheets can be found on the Flemish Integration Agency’s website.
Links to information source in individual languages
English: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
French: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
German: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Arabic: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Turkish: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Polish: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Bulgarian: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Romanian: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Russian: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.
Spanish: how to prevent infection, and what are the measures at the moment in Belgium? Here you can listen to the explanation aloud.