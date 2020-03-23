"Financial bazooka “to help families and firms cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis

The Governor of the National Bank Pierre Wunsch called the measures a “financial bazooka”. Meanwhile, The Finance Minister announced a raft of measures designed to soften the economic blow from the COVID-19 crisis.

Families, companies and self-employed people will be able to defer repayments on their mortgage or business loan if they run into difficulties resulting from the corona crisis.

"Those that have loans with banks will be able to ask their bank to not make any repayments between now and 30 September”, Mr De Croo said.

This includes self-employed people and companies that were “viable” before the onset of the crisis.

Families too can defer “Families that can show that they have been impacted by the corona crisis, for example by being laid off, can ask their bank not to have to make any mortgage repayments between now and 30 September”.