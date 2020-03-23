King Filip skypes with seniors now visits are cancelled
Seniors at a nursing home in the easterly city of Liège won’t easily forget their day. Now that visits to nursing homes and residential homes for seniors are banned due to the corona emergency even many younger have had to learn how to skype to stay in touch with elderly relatives and friends.
Isolation isn’t good for anybody, but several video apps allow seniors to stay in touch. In many a Belgian nursing home the nurses are showing residents how to get on Skype and if people need any help this is provided.
Filip, King of Belgians, decided to get in touch with residents at the Our Lady of Lourdes residential home in Liège and give them a nice surprise. And let’s face it even King Filip isn’t getting out as much as he usually does and getting on Skype is a fun for everybody.