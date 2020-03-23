Rail services hit by cancellations due to COVID-19 outbreak

The rail companies say more and more staff are reporting in sick. A shortage of train drivers and conductors threatens.

It’s especially in the evenings that you will be lucky to find a train running. In recent days only ten percent of seats were occupied during the rush hour. Passengers had little difficulty sticking to social distancing measures.

The rail company advises you to check the ‘NMBS routeplanner’ on its website or the app before you travel, especially for journeys after 7PM.