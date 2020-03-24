Care workers with mild respiratory illnesses allowed to work
In a bid to prevent staff shortages as Belgium prepares for more COVID-19 cases health institute Sciensano has issued new guidance. Health care workers displaying only a mild acute respiratory illness but no fever may continue to work.
The new guideline that was published last week is directed at family doctors and hospitals. A spokesperson for Sciensano says the measure was taken to stop staff shortages.
Working with symptoms of a respiratory infection is permitted if the health of the staff member allows this and a surgical mask is worn. Sound hand hygiene is required too. Doctors, nurses, nursing home staff and people in paramedical professions in contact with people in risk groups all benefit from this measure.