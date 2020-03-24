Dentists only treating serious toothache!
As a result of the corona crisis only 150 Belgian dentists are still at work. The dentists are working under new, strict hygienic guidelines that have been agreed with the health authorities.
Only patients with an acute issue are still welcome. Patients with serious tooth ache or a pressing and serious tooth issue are still being treated. If you are in this situation and wish to visit a dentist, call your family dentist. He or she will refer you to somebody else if they are not working.