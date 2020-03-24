Ghent collection points for medical material are a great success

The city authorities say that they are counting on the solidarity and generosity of large companies and small and medium sized businesses that might have stocks of gloves, mouth masks and other protective material.

The site on the Vliegtuiglaan was opened in order to be able to accommodate large denotations of material. Last week a smaller collection point in the suburb of Gentbrugge that had been set up by the General Practitioners Association received more than 10,000 mouth masks, most of which suitable for surgical use. 3,000 aprons and 80,000 gloves were also donated.

The big response necessitated the opening of a second, larger collection point. The material that is donated is shared out between health and care institutions in and around Ghent.