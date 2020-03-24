It’s raining police reports and ‘nuisance’ fines in Brussels

Too many people were flouting the ban on gatherings. You are only allowed out with people from the same household or with one corona-buddy. Otherwise you must stay at a distance. Quite a few shop owners were under the mistaken apprehension that their store hadn’t been ordered to close and were staying open. They too received a police visit and reports were drawn up. Police reports will be transmitted to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. Administrative ‘nuisance’ fines were also issued. Adults have to pay 350 euros, while minors are charged 175 euros.

