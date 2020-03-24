It’s raining police reports and ‘nuisance’ fines in Brussels
Local police in the Brussels - Elsene police zone had their hands full on Monday drawing up police reports against citizens and retailers ignoring the restrictions.
Too many people were flouting the ban on gatherings. You are only
allowed out with people from the same household or with one
corona-buddy. Otherwise you must stay at a distance. Quite a few shop
owners were under the mistaken apprehension that their store hadn’t been
ordered to close and were staying open. They too received a police
visit and reports were drawn up. Police reports will be transmitted to
the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. Administrative ‘nuisance’
fines were also issued. Adults have to pay 350 euros, while minors are
charged 175 euros.