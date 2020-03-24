Home News
Belga Image

It’s raining police reports and ‘nuisance’ fines in Brussels

Local police in the Brussels - Elsene police zone had their hands full on Monday drawing up police reports against citizens and retailers ignoring the restrictions.

Colin Clapson

Too many people were flouting the ban on gatherings.  You are only allowed out with people from the same household or with one corona-buddy.  Otherwise you must stay at a distance.  Quite a few shop owners were under the mistaken apprehension that their store hadn’t been ordered to close and were staying open.  They too received a police visit and reports were drawn up.  Police reports will be transmitted to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.  Administrative ‘nuisance’ fines were also issued.  Adults have to pay 350 euros, while minors are charged 175 euros. 

 

Top stories