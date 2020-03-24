Number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Belgium rises to 122
According to figures released at the National Crisis Council’s daily press conference a further there have been a futher 34 reported COVID-19 deaths . This brings the total number of people in Belgium that have been reported to have died after becoming infected with the virus to 122. Meanwhile, the number of people that have tested positive for the novel corona virus has risen to 4,269, up by 526 on Monday’s figures.
The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has increased by 216 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,859 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 381 are in intensive care. This is 59 more than was the case at 11am on Monday.
Of the 526 people that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. 381 live in Flanders, 87 in Wallonia and 38 in the Brussels-Capital Region.
The Federal Health Department has no information about where the remaining 20 people that tested positive during the past 24 hours are resident.
The figures on the number of infections only reflect those that have tested positive and as such are an underestimation of the true number of people that are infected.