University of Antwerp carries out second corona survey
The University of Antwerp has launched a new online survey into the impact of the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus on the daily lives of people living in Belgium. The researchers hope to build up a picture of how those that live here are dealing with the measures so that scientist will be better able to predict the further spread of the virus in the days and weeks to come.
The online survey is available in both Dutch and English. It was launched at 10am and will remain online until 10pm on Tuesday evening.
Last Tuesday the University conducted its first online survey into the impact of the measures. Then 560,000 people took part. From now on the survey will be conducted every Tuesday. The questions asked will be modified according to how the situation regarding the COVID-19 crisis has evolved.