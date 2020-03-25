Corona latest: “Break in the positive trend”

The 668 figure is a significant increase in comparison with previous days: e.g. 526 new cases on Tuesday. It is clear that the peak has not yet been reached.

Most of the new cases are reported in Flanders (429).

A further 434 patients were hospitalised. This compares with only 256 the previous day. In all 2,152 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19. 474 people are in intensive care compared with 381 yesterday. 115 people were discharged during the past 24 hour.

Health officials say Belgian hospitals can still cope.

The number of deaths rose by 56 to 178. Virologist Steven Van Gucht says “The positive trend of recent days has been broken, but not in a spectacular way.”