Corona infection on board Belgian frigate Leopold I
An unnamed member of the crew of the Belgian frigate Leopold I has come down with corona despite all the precautionary measures taken. The Belgian defence department has confirmed the news. The Leopold I is one of only two frigates operated by the Belgian navy.
The frigate had been deployed but was already returning to its home port of Zeebrugge (West Flanders) as a precaution before the infection was diagnosed. The seaman, who came down with corona, has already been evacuated and flown to the Dutch port of Den Helder, the seat of the joint command of the Belgian and Dutch navies. Remaining crewmembers are being screened by the Leopold’s medical team.