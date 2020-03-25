Health & Environment
People arriving in Belgium quarantined for a fortnight

Brussels Airport is giving people arriving in Belgium compelling advice to quarantine themselves for a fortnight.  At the request of the Belgian authorities the airport is now handing all arrivals a leaflet explaining the rules they must comply with.

People arriving in Belgium are instructed to quarantine themselves at home for a fortnight. Arrivals are also told to observe social distancing measures: the “safe distance” in Belgium is 1.5 metres.  Arrivals aren’t allowed out to work outside the home for a fortnight either.  Relatives or friends collecting arrivals also have to observe a quarantine..

