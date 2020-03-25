Will the corona measures be extended?

Infectious disease expert Prof Erika Vlieghe seems to believe so. Speaking on VRT TV she stressed that we will need to stay on the case and not slacken our actions one bit. No decisions on an extension have yet been taken.

Prof Vlieghe advises the government on the situation and the best course of action, but she stresses that it’s politicians who will have to take the final decisions.

Even if the figures stop rising and the Belgian curve is flattened “we will need to stay on the case and not slacken our actions one bit” Prof Vlieghe says. She is also keen to temper optimism: “This has only just started.”