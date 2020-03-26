Financial Times applauds Belgium’s response to corona

The bars were shut a week before the UK took similar steps and confinement conditions for households are generally respected. People soon got used to waiting on a marked cross outside supermarkets, while police cars and police drones patrol the parks to enforce social distancing.

Belgium’s decisive action came after political parties had bickered endlessly on the formation of a new government. But says the Financial Times PM Wilmes, earlier seen as a stopgap PM, has won plaudits for her calm and serious approach. Her government can now rely on a solid majority for its efforts to fight the virus.

