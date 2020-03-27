COVID-19 death toll rises to 289

The virologist Steven Van Gucht also told the press conference that a pet cat has also been found to have symptoms of the virus. The animal contracted the novel corona virus from its owner. However, “This case is unique. There are no indication that this is common”, Professor Van Gucht added.

“The cat was infected by a human” and there is no reason to believe that a cat could infect a human.

Worldwide there are just three cases in which pets have been found to be infected by with the novel corona virus: the cat here in Belgium and two dogs in Hong Kong. The dogs displayed no symptoms, while the cat developed respiratory and digestive issues.