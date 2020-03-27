COVID-19 death toll rises to 289
New figures released on Friday morning show that a further 69 people have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in Belgium. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities here to 489. Meanwhile, a further 490 people have been admitted for treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals during the past 24 hours.
Since Thursday morning a further 183 have been discharged from hospital after having been successfully treated for COVID-19. There are now current 3,042 people receiving treatment for the virus in Belgian hospitals.
Of these 690 are on intensive care wards. During the past 24 hours a further 1,049 people tested positive for the novel corona virus, bringing the total number of people in Belgium that have tested positive to 7,284.
Cat infected by owner
The virologist Steven Van Gucht also told the press conference that a pet cat has also been found to have symptoms of the virus. The animal contracted the novel corona virus from its owner. However, “This case is unique. There are no indication that this is common”, Professor Van Gucht added.
“The cat was infected by a human” and there is no reason to believe that a cat could infect a human.
Worldwide there are just three cases in which pets have been found to be infected by with the novel corona virus: the cat here in Belgium and two dogs in Hong Kong. The dogs displayed no symptoms, while the cat developed respiratory and digestive issues.