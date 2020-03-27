Federal Parliament approves law giving government “power of attorney” to deal with the COVID-19 crisis

The power of attorney measures mean that Sophie Wilmès’ (Francophone liberal) government can take measures concerning the health and social-economic aspects of the COVID-19 crisis without having to seek the approval of parliament.

A permanent commission lead by the Head of the Flemish Christian democrat Group in the Federal Parliament Servais Verherstraeten will watch over how the government uses its power of attorney. An evaluation will be made after three months and the law extended if necessary.

The measures taken by the government which exercising its power of attorney must be approval by parliament within a year of hem having been taken.