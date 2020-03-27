Foreign vehicles impounded as drivers had no valid reason to be in Belgium
The Brussels North Local Police Service that covers the municipalities of Schaarbeek, Evere and Sint-Joost-ten-Node in the northeast of Brussels has impounded a total of five cars whose drivers were found to be in breach of the measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The vehicles were confiscated on Thursday and on Friday morning.
All the vehicles belonged to foreign drivers that claimed that they had driven to Brussels in order to go walking there. As, under the measures brought in to combat COVID-19, driving from a foreign country to Brussels to go walking is not considered to be an essential journey the drivers were in breach of rules.
In a press statement the Brussels North Local Police Service said "There motorists used their vehicles to make journeies in such a way that they endangered the lives of others because they took the risk of spreading the coronavirus”.