Measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus to remain in force until at least 19 April

Only shops that sell food for humans and/or animals, pharmacies, newsagents and take-aways may open as long as strict social distancing and hygiene procedures are followed. If necessary the measures could be extended either in part or in full for a further two weeks until 3 May.

At a press conference on Friday evening the Federal Prime Minister Premier Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) reaffirmed that only essential travel is permitted. For example, travel to a place of work if tele-working is not possible or travel to buy food or medicines or to visit a doctor, dentist or other physician.

With regard to exercise in the open air, the Prime Minister said that we should keep exercising and the idea of going for a walk, jog or cycle is not to spend hours sitting on a park bench. It is also not the idea to drive dozens of kilometres to the coast or the Ardennes to go for a walk or a cycle ride. Anyone breaching the rules will be given an on-the-spot fine.