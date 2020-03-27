Measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus to remain in force until at least 19 April
The National Security Council had decided that the measures currently in force to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will remain in force until midnight on Sunday 19 April. This is two weeks longer than had been originally announced. The measures include a ban on groups of more than two person that don’t live under the same roof assembling in public and the closure of all non-essential shops.
Only shops that sell food for humans and/or animals, pharmacies, newsagents and take-aways may open as long as strict social distancing and hygiene procedures are followed. If necessary the measures could be extended either in part or in full for a further two weeks until 3 May.
At a press conference on Friday evening the Federal Prime Minister Premier Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) reaffirmed that only essential travel is permitted. For example, travel to a place of work if tele-working is not possible or travel to buy food or medicines or to visit a doctor, dentist or other physician.
With regard to exercise in the open air, the Prime Minister said that we should keep exercising and the idea of going for a walk, jog or cycle is not to spend hours sitting on a park bench. It is also not the idea to drive dozens of kilometres to the coast or the Ardennes to go for a walk or a cycle ride. Anyone breaching the rules will be given an on-the-spot fine.