37 Belgians and 60 European citizens repatriated from Mali
A Belgian military plane has flown to Bamako to bring 37 Belgians back home from the West African country of Mali. Together with the Belgians, some 60 other European citizens were transferred.
Due to the corona restrictions, air traffic has almost come to a standstill. It was the first time that a Belgian military plane was used to repatriate citizens. The people were flewn in taking into account the potentially dangerous situation in Mali, where there are fears of terror attacks. Because of the corona regulations, the plane was only half full. There were 10 nationalities on board, including various Germans.