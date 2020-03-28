Brussels police to clamp down on those flouting corona regulations with fines on the spot

If you go outside, you can only do this with family members living under the same roof, but it is best to go out alone. If you venture outside, you need to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from other people at all times.

Brussels police will step up the number of checks now. "And we will install a system where offenders have to pay the fine on the spot. It will be imposed in all our 19 municipalities", the Brussels premier Rudi Vervoort said.

Yesterday, the strict confinement rules to stop the spreading of the corona virus were extented by the National Security Council until at least 19 April.