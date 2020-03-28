Brussels police to clamp down on those flouting corona regulations with fines on the spot
Brussels residents will have a bigger chance to be fined if they don't follow the corona measures strictly. This was decided by the Regional Brussels Security Council late on Friday. So make you sure you keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres with another person if you have to go out. And respect the confinement rules in general.
The rules have been made very clear, and have been repeated time and time again, policy makers argue. In short: you need to stay at home, except when you have to go to work (only if your presence there is really necessary) or to the doctor's, or when you have to buy food or medicines. Another exception is when you want to go out to take some physical exercise, like walking, jogging, or cycling.
If you go outside, you can only do this with family members living under the same roof, but it is best to go out alone. If you venture outside, you need to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from other people at all times.
Brussels police will step up the number of checks now. "And we will install a system where offenders have to pay the fine on the spot. It will be imposed in all our 19 municipalities", the Brussels premier Rudi Vervoort said.
Yesterday, the strict confinement rules to stop the spreading of the corona virus were extented by the National Security Council until at least 19 April.