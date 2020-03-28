Covid-19: almost 800 in intensive care now, 64 deaths in the past 24 hours
The daily update on the corona figures shows that 99 extra patients are now receiving intensive care. However, Belgium still has over 50 percent of its intensive care capacity left for the moment. "The good news is that we have slowed down the growth of the epidemic, but we still haven't reached the peak", virologist Steven Van Gucht told reporters at the press conference.
Here are the latest figures, after Saturday's update:
- There are now 3,717 corona patients in Belgian hospitals. This number is 575 up on the day. However, 205 patients were also allowed to leave hospital.
- The number of patients in intensive care wards has risen to 789 (+99). A large majority of them is being treated with oxygen masks. The intensive care capacity in Belgium has been taken for 43 percent now, but the peak is only expected in the coming week.
- 1,850 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This number is rather high compared to what we have seen so far in Belgium, but more persons are now being tested, while a major Walloon laboratory has reported new figures with some delay.
- This brings the total number of infections to 9,134. This number will keep on rising, experts warn.
- Another 64 Covid-19 patients died. This number is slightly up on the day, bringing the total death toll for Belgium on 353. The youngest patient to succumb was only 30 years of age. The young woman's death is a exception, experts say: more than 90 percent of the victims are older than 65, and most of them were nursing at least one other health problem.