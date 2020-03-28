"Please don't come to the Belgian coast"

By this time, over 400 tickets have been written, worth a total of 35,000 euros, for various offences, i.e. bars and pubs that had failled to close their doors, and for people gathering together. However, many fines also concerned people who had taken the car to come to the coast.

For that purpose, road checks have been installed, but police may also ask you to show your ID card to prove you are living nearby, if you are found walking on the beach, for example. It is still okay for local residents to come out on the beach, if they want to take some physical exercise. However, the excuse that you have a second residence at the coast, will however not be accepted.