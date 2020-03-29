Bear hunting: a new challenge in times of corona

The aim is easy: when children go out for a walk, they try to spot as many teddy bears (or other animals) behind the windows of houses as they can. For parents wanting to go for a walk with the children, it's a good incentive to get their offspring to catch some extra fresh air.

It's also easy for households to support the initiative, as they just need to put a teddy bear behind the window. In Merelbeke, the VRT accompanied a family that had gone bear hunting. The children spotted as many as 69, which meant that the parents had to reconsider their promise of one piece of candy per bear...

The initiative was launched by mothers on Facebook.