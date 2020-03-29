Brussels police write first tickets for "non-essential" trips

13 fines were issued for non-essential trips on the small Orbital Road, another 6 on the Schaarbeeklei in Haren and 13 on the Franklin Rooseveltlaan.



In other places, speed checks were held between 19 and 27 March. Over 25,000 vehicles were checked, with 1,128 motorists found speeding (about 4.5 percent). "There are fewer cars on our streets and some abused this situation to drive too fast", Van de keere explains.

In Vilvoorde, a motorbike was caught doing 152 km/h (95 miles per hour) where a maximum speed of 70 km/h applies. Near Laken park, a motorist was found driving 138 km/h where only 50 was allowed.