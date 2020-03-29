Small hippo ventures out for the first time in Pairi Daiza

Good news from the Pairi Daiza animal park: a baby hippopotamus has ventured out for the first time to go bathing with its mother, Nera. The park should have opened recently, but is closed now for obvious reasons. However, footage has been released to let the public enjoy this outing. The small hippo was born on 12 February and this is good news, since it is a threatened species. Their number in the wild is estimated at between 115,000 to 130,000, enough for the species to be put on a red list.