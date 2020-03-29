We have entered summer time (but this change may come to an end soon...)

We will enjoy one more hour of daylight in the evenings, but in the mornings, we will have to wait one more hour for the sun to come up from now on. It's become a tradition to change the clocks in the last weekend of March, in order to set them back to winter time in the last weekend of October.

However, this tradition, which was introduced in the seventies to save energy, may come to an end next year. The European Union is expected to make a decision before 2021. The big question will be which time member states will adopt permanently: summer or winter time?

Specialists advocate a permanent winter time, as daylight would come too late in winter otherwise. This would have an adverse effect on our biological clocks, and have an impact on our sleep.