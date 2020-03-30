Supermarkets to be allowed to make promotional offers again

She has done so amid concern that the price of our weekly shop had risen considerably due to the supermarkets no longer being able to make offers such as 3 for the price of 2 and extra loyalty card points on certain products.

Some customers saw the scrapping of promotion offers as a way for the supermarkets to cash in on the COVID-19 crisis. Something that was strenuously denied by the retailers.

From Tuesday promotional offers will be available to shoppers at the country’s supermarkets again.

A Ministerial Decree allowing promotion offers again will take effect from midnight.