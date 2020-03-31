12-year-old girl among COVID-19 fatalities

Of those that are being cared for in hospital, 1,021 are receiving treatment on intensive care wards. This an increase of 94 on the figures released on Monday. 786 are currently on ventilators as they are unable to breathe sufficiently.

A further 867 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of recorded infections in Belgium so far to 12,775. The real number of infections is much higher those as many people that are infected have not been tested.

Of those that have died of COVID-19 in Belgium so far 93% are older than 65. However, at the weekend the death of 30-year-old woman was reported and on Monday a 12-year-old girl died of the virus.

On a more hopeful note, a total of 1,698 have been discharged from hospital after having received treatment or COVID-19.