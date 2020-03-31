Antwerp University launches its third COVID-19 survey

The questions in the survey cover a wide range of themes ranging from physical and mental health to the respondent’s work situation. One of the questions asks how respondents feel about anonymous information concerning their movements and their health being collected via a smartphone app as a means of tackling the spread of the virus. The researchers hope to find out whether the use of such an app enjoys the support of the general public and what any objections to its use might be.

Antwerp University’s Philippe Beutels told VRT News that it is important that participant complete the survey every week. “Scientists really need this data. We want to know how people are dealing with the crisis, not least so that we can predict the further evolution of the epidemic, help the hospitals assess what will happen and also keep tabs on the public’s well-being”.

Far fewer people took part in last Tuesday’s survey than as the case with the first survey two weeks ago.

"Based on the feedback received from participants the questions in the third survey have been modified a little. The idea is that you take part every week. We look at the evolution over time. So if you have take part in the past you should certainly take part again today”, Philippe Beutels added.

