Car sales down 93% during the last week of March
Sales of new cars have fallen by a huge 93% since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. According to figures from the transport industry federation Traxio just 1,000 new vehicles were registered during the last week of March. This is 93% down on the same period last year. Meanwhile, just 2,200 second hand vehicles were registered, a fall of 85% on the last week of March 2019.
Traxio says that the figures are unprecedented. The transport industry federation expects the trend to continue over the coming weeks.
As a result of the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus car showroom among the businesses that have been forced to remain closed since 18 March.
Traxio says that even cars that are ready for delivery can’t be delivered to customers. Next week the Belgian automobile and cycle industry federation Febiac will publish figures on the number of vehicles that were registered in Belgium during the whole of March.