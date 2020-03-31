Extra police checks in and around the Hallerbos

Under the measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 picnics are banned everywhere in Belgium. Even locals that are allowed to visit the Hallerbos will not be allowed to hang about for hours in the woods taking photographs.

The carparks at the edge of the woods have been closed and there is a parking ban in the streets in Halle, Beersel and Braine-le-Chateau (Walloon Brabant) that are next to the beauty spot. The police will carry out extras checks in the area to ensure that people that are not from the area stay away.