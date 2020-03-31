Sentences of between 5 and 16 years for members of child pornography ring

The men had a database containing more than nine million pornographic images of children. As well as being found guilty of the possession, production and distribution of child pornography, they were also found guilty of incitement to child abuse, child abuse and human trafficking.

Niels M. was found to be the leader of the child pornography ring. He actively and obsessively searched for pornographic material featuring children and contacted minors with the intent of meeting up with them to have sexual contact. He also molested his own son and his stepson. A committee of psychiatrists will examine whether another of the men convicted, Dimittry D. should be sectioned.

The organisation for missing and abused children Child Focus and a number of abused children were civil parties in the case.