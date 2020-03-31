Shane McLeod to stay on for an extra year

He had wanted to take a sabbatical to enable him to spend time with his family in New Zealand. The Belgian Hockey Federation had already reach an agreement with the Dutch Coach Michel van den Heuvel to take over the reins of the national men’s hockey team later this year.

However, with the Olympic Games cancelled there has been a re-think. In a statement released earlier on Tuesday Shane McLeod said “I am pleased that I will be able to complete this project even though it will take longer than originally planned. It is an honour to be able to work with such a talented group of players and staff”. ,

Shane McLeod’s decision is supported by both the players and his successor who is currently second assistant coach of our national men’s hockey team.