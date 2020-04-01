Health care workers don’t have sufficient protection
Belgian health care workers are still facing a shortage of PPE, personal protection equipment. A survey conducted by the Belgian Federation of Care Workers BEFEZO reveals the scale of concern and shortages.
500 health care workers representing 181 different services took part in the BEFEZO survey. Not all the data has yet been processed, but based on nearly half of all responses BEFEZO says that 66% of those contacted say that their access to protective equipment is still insufficient.
Most respondents (95%) express concern they too could fall ill or could unwillingly pass on the virus.